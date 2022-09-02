It’s a good day to be an Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) shareholder

In the latest session, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) closed at 162.57 up 0.74% from its previous closing price of $161.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1188781 shares were traded. MMC reached its highest trading level at $162.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $159.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 91.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $182.

On June 03, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $163 to $145.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on May 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $183.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when South Martin sold 2,950 shares for $169.26 per share. The transaction valued at 499,311 led to the insider holds 1,301 shares of the business.

Beswick Paul sold 1,791 shares of MMC for $306,637 on Mar 29. The SVP, Chief Information Officer now owns 9,289 shares after completing the transaction at $171.21 per share. On Mar 18, another insider, Ferland Martine, who serves as the President and CEO, Mercer of the company, sold 4,797 shares for $158.28 each. As a result, the insider received 759,269 and left with 2,458 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Marsh’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMC has reached a high of $183.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $142.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 161.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 161.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MMC has traded an average of 1.78M shares per day and 1.27M over the past ten days. A total of 501.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 498.43M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MMC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.40, compared to 4.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.06%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MMC is 2.36, from 1.86 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.62. The current Payout Ratio is 31.90% for MMC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.53 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.9 and $6.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.78. EPS for the following year is $7.47, with 18 analysts recommending between $7.65 and $7.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.82B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.06B and the low estimate is $21.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.