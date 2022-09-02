It’s a good day to be an Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Veeva Systems Inc.’s stock clocked out at 171.42, down -14.00% from its previous closing price of $199.32. In other words, the price has decreased by $-27.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4324340 shares were traded. VEEV reached its highest trading level at $175.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $166.54.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VEEV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on July 27, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $250.

On June 23, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $253.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Cabral Timothy S sold 5,000 shares for $200.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,150 led to the insider holds 113,114 shares of the business.

Cabral Timothy S sold 10,000 shares of VEEV for $1,893,081 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 118,114 shares after completing the transaction at $189.31 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, O’Connor Michele, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 371 shares for $189.37 each. As a result, the insider received 70,256 and left with 15,833 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Veeva’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VEEV has reached a high of $336.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $152.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 212.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 215.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VEEV traded 1.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 154.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.10M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VEEV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.15M with a Short Ratio of 1.65, compared to 2.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 1.54%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.03 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.18 and $3.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.11. EPS for the following year is $4.74, with 22 analysts recommending between $4.99 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VEEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.58B and the low estimate is $2.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.