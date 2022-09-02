It’s an appealing income play to consider NiSource Inc. (NI)

The price of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) closed at 29.73 in the last session, up 0.75% from day before closing price of $29.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2430437 shares were traded. NI reached its highest trading level at $29.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 157.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 154.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $32.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $31.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NiSource’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NI has reached a high of $32.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NI traded on average about 3.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.71M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 406.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 404.42M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.22M with a Short Ratio of 3.10, compared to 14.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.50% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NI is 0.94, which was 0.85 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.12. The current Payout Ratio is 54.90% for NI, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 17, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2545:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.48 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $1.55, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.58 and $1.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.12B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, NiSource Inc.’s year-ago sales were $986M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $999.24M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.9B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.01B and the low estimate is $5.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.