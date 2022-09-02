It’s an appealing income play to consider Precigen Inc. (PGEN)

After closing at $2.21 in the most recent trading day, Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) closed at 2.29, up 3.62%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1034402 shares were traded. PGEN reached its highest trading level at $2.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PGEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on February 25, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On February 22, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.

On February 18, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on February 18, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Thomasian Harry Jr. bought 24,500 shares for $2.09 per share. The transaction valued at 51,205 led to the insider holds 56,390 shares of the business.

KINDLER JEFFREY B sold 50,000 shares of PGEN for $115,000 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 214,411 shares after completing the transaction at $2.30 per share. On May 17, another insider, Perez Jeffrey Thomas, who serves as the SVP, IP Affairs of the company, sold 14,778 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider received 18,916 and left with 333,502 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGEN has reached a high of $6.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8940, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2608.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 894.46k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 200.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.45M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PGEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.18M with a Short Ratio of 7.20, compared to 18.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.34% and a Short% of Float of 10.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.08 and a low estimate of $-0.17, while EPS last year was $-0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.15 and $-0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.42. EPS for the following year is $-0.56, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.43 and $-0.7.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $24.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $33M to a low estimate of $12.5M. As of the current estimate, Precigen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.58M, an estimated decrease of -26.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $148.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $112.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $103.87M, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $72.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $130M and the low estimate is $14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -35.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.