It’s an appealing income play to consider Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS)

After closing at $98.55 in the most recent trading day, Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) closed at 99.59, up 1.06%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1636894 shares were traded. SWKS reached its highest trading level at $99.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.08.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SWKS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $105 from $130 previously.

On April 12, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $175 to $138.

UBS reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $180 to $145.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Durham Karilee A sold 5,858 shares for $112.26 per share. The transaction valued at 657,621 led to the insider holds 10,130 shares of the business.

GRIFFIN LIAM sold 10,000 shares of SWKS for $1,400,000 on Mar 29. The Chairman, CEO and President now owns 52,711 shares after completing the transaction at $140.00 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, GRIFFIN LIAM, who serves as the Chairman, CEO and President of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $140.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,400,000 and left with 62,711 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Skyworks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWKS has reached a high of $185.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 124.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.67M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 160.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.86M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SWKS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.33, compared to 3.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 2.17%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SWKS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.94, compared to 2.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.49. The current Payout Ratio is 28.30% for SWKS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 19, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 24 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.47 and a low estimate of $2.23, while EPS last year was $2.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.93, with high estimates of $3.19 and low estimates of $2.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.32 and $10.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.05. EPS for the following year is $11.87, with 26 analysts recommending between $13.1 and $9.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.11B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.21B and the low estimate is $4.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.