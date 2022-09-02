It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With eBay Inc. (EBAY) stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) closed the day trading at 44.77 up 1.45% from the previous closing price of $44.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4650167 shares were traded. EBAY reached its highest trading level at $44.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.63.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EBAY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 28, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Doerger Brian J. sold 12,107 shares for $49.13 per share. The transaction valued at 594,768 led to the insider holds 7,122 shares of the business.

Doerger Brian J. sold 3,633 shares of EBAY for $174,217 on Jun 06. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 14,929 shares after completing the transaction at $47.95 per share. On May 23, another insider, Doerger Brian J., who serves as the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 7,942 shares for $45.16 each. As a result, the insider received 358,669 and left with 18,562 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBAY has reached a high of $81.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EBAY traded about 5.86M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EBAY traded about 4.52M shares per day. A total of 556.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 544.47M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EBAY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.75, compared to 22.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 3.71%.

Dividends & Splits

EBAY’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.88, up from 0.66 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%. The current Payout Ratio is 194.00% for EBAY, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2376:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.28 and $3.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.98. EPS for the following year is $4.37, with 28 analysts recommending between $4.78 and $4.01.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $2.37B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.41B to a low estimate of $2.31B. As of the current estimate, eBay Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3B, an estimated decrease of -21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.31B, a decrease of -7.70% over than the figure of $-21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.23B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.42B, down -7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.45B and the low estimate is $9.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.