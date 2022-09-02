MPWR (Monolithic Power Systems Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $453.18 in the most recent trading day, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) closed at 425.47, down -6.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-27.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1400040 shares were traded. MPWR reached its highest trading level at $441.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $403.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MPWR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 84.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $520.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Hsing Michael sold 6,306 shares for $525.95 per share. The transaction valued at 3,316,641 led to the insider holds 1,016,824 shares of the business.

BLEGEN THEODORE sold 1,369 shares of MPWR for $720,026 on Aug 12. The CFO now owns 126,826 shares after completing the transaction at $525.95 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Xiao Deming, who serves as the Pres. of MPS Asia Operations of the company, sold 1,633 shares for $525.95 each. As a result, the insider received 858,876 and left with 279,457 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Monolithic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPWR has reached a high of $580.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $348.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 455.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 451.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 473.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 553.88k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 46.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.47M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MPWR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 863.3k with a Short Ratio of 2.37, compared to 874.77k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MPWR’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.00, compared to 3.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.73.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.01 and a low estimate of $2.92, while EPS last year was $1.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.13, with high estimates of $3.35 and low estimates of $2.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.35 and $10.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.53. EPS for the following year is $13.5, with 12 analysts recommending between $15.18 and $11.55.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $430.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $435M to a low estimate of $429.52M. As of the current estimate, Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $293.32M, an estimated increase of 46.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 42.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.15B and the low estimate is $1.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.