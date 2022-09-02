NG (NovaGold Resources Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) closed at 4.09 down -7.67% from its previous closing price of $4.43. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.3400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1853669 shares were traded. NG reached its highest trading level at $4.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0600.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NovaGold Resources Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 51.90 and its Current Ratio is at 51.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 19, 2017, B. Riley FBR Inc. started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.B. Riley FBR Inc. initiated its Buy rating on December 19, 2017, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Lang Gregory A. sold 54,280 shares for $8.15 per share. The transaction valued at 442,382 led to the insider holds 3,852 shares of the business.

Lang Gregory A. sold 51,104 shares of NG for $391,968 on Mar 11. The President and CEO now owns 1,613 shares after completing the transaction at $7.67 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Walsh Anthony P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 22,406 shares for $7.10 each. As a result, the insider received 159,083 and left with 37,977 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NG has reached a high of $8.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7896, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2764.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NG has traded an average of 1.41M shares per day and 1.15M over the past ten days. A total of 333.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.98M. Insiders hold about 26.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.85% stake in the company. Shares short for NG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.03M with a Short Ratio of 6.95, compared to 9.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 5.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.04, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.1 and $-0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.13. EPS for the following year is $-0.11, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.09 and $-0.13.