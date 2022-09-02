NMG (Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.’s stock clocked out at 6.16, up 5.66% from its previous closing price of $5.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1296258 shares were traded. NMG reached its highest trading level at $6.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NMG’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On July 08, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on July 08, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMG has reached a high of $9.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.25.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NMG traded 61.01K shares on average per day over the past three months and 166.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.33M. Insiders hold about 22.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.57% stake in the company. Shares short for NMG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 356.56k with a Short Ratio of 5.84, compared to 323.6k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $-0.56, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.42 and $-0.69.