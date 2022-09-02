Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) closed the day trading at 12.88 down -1.98% from the previous closing price of $13.14. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1846992 shares were traded. ORCC reached its highest trading level at $13.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.74.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ORCC, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on July 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $12 from $13.75 previously.

On May 06, 2022, Hovde Group Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Swatt Matthew bought 190 shares for $12.81 per share. The transaction valued at 2,434 led to the insider holds 2,314 shares of the business.

Weiler Melissa bought 8,000 shares of ORCC for $101,050 on May 24. The Director now owns 28,000 shares after completing the transaction at $12.63 per share. On May 23, another insider, Woolridge Victor, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 11,655 shares for $12.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 149,893 and bolstered with 11,655 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Owl’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORCC has reached a high of $15.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ORCC traded about 1.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ORCC traded about 1.17M shares per day. A total of 394.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 384.61M. Insiders hold about 1.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ORCC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.65M with a Short Ratio of 4.21, compared to 9.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Dividends & Splits

ORCC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.24, up from 1.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.29. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $1.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.