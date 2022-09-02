Suzano S.A. (SUZ) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) was 8.40 for the day, down -2.21% from the previous closing price of $8.59. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1358191 shares were traded. SUZ reached its highest trading level at $8.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.29.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SUZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUZ has reached a high of $12.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.38.

Shares Statistics:

SUZ traded an average of 1.53M shares per day over the past three months and 1.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.35B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 889.35M. Shares short for SUZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.13M with a Short Ratio of 0.38, compared to 815.95k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.10, SUZ has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.