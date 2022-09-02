The name Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Douglas Emmett Inc.’s stock clocked out at 19.47, down -0.26% from its previous closing price of $19.52. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1237112 shares were traded. DEI reached its highest trading level at $19.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.99.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DEI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On March 03, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $37.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on January 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $41.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when SIMON WILLIAM E JR bought 25,000 shares for $19.89 per share. The transaction valued at 497,250 led to the insider holds 67,800 shares of the business.

Bider Leslie E bought 25,000 shares of DEI for $498,500 on Aug 31. The Director now owns 175,000 shares after completing the transaction at $19.94 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Douglas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DEI has reached a high of $36.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DEI traded 1.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 175.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.65M. Insiders hold about 4.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DEI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.59M with a Short Ratio of 4.56, compared to 6.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 4.51%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.12, DEI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.10.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.01 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $245.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $250M to a low estimate of $242.26M. As of the current estimate, Douglas Emmett Inc.’s year-ago sales were $225.01M, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $249.02M, an increase of 10.00% over than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $253.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $246.65M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $998.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $973.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $984.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $918.4M, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $991.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.