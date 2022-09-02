The name Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s stock clocked out at 12.91, down -2.27% from its previous closing price of $13.21. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1694946 shares were traded. HPP reached its highest trading level at $13.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.73.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HPP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On June 22, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $20.

Mizuho Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on January 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $24.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Barton Christopher James sold 14,671 shares for $24.63 per share. The transaction valued at 361,347 led to the insider holds 58,812 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPP has reached a high of $28.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.73.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HPP traded 1.96M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.57M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 143.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.88M. Shares short for HPP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.40, compared to 6.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.75% and a Short% of Float of 6.89%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, HPP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.57.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.03, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $-0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.05. EPS for the following year is $-0.01, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.11 and $-0.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $250.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $258.8M to a low estimate of $244.42M. As of the current estimate, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $219.05M, an estimated increase of 14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $255.9M, an increase of 6.40% less than the figure of $14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $263.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $245.17M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $977.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $994.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $896.84M, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $853.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.