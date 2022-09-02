The name Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) closed at 24.90 up 8.40% from its previous closing price of $22.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1076860 shares were traded. RLAY reached its highest trading level at $25.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.45.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.50 and its Current Ratio is at 19.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on June 06, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On February 01, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

On July 21, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Bergstrom Donald A sold 8,100 shares for $23.07 per share. The transaction valued at 186,867 led to the insider holds 89,659 shares of the business.

Bergstrom Donald A sold 15,000 shares of RLAY for $375,000 on Aug 24. The President, R&D now owns 89,659 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Bergstrom Donald A, who serves as the President, R&D of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 160,000 and left with 89,659 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1461.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLAY has reached a high of $38.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RLAY has traded an average of 1.06M shares per day and 1.12M over the past ten days. A total of 108.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.14M. Shares short for RLAY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.02M with a Short Ratio of 17.38, compared to 18.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.50% and a Short% of Float of 30.77%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.52 and a low estimate of $-0.77, while EPS last year was $-2.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.67, with high estimates of $-0.59 and low estimates of $-0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.22 and $-3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.52. EPS for the following year is $-2.86, with 8 analysts recommending between $-1.58 and $-4.01.