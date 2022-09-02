The name UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) closed at 3.60 down -0.55% from its previous closing price of $3.62. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1467851 shares were traded. UWMC reached its highest trading level at $3.6600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5200.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of UWM Holdings Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 47.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 47.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $3.50 from $3.75 previously.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on May 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Elezaj Alex bought 277,778 shares for $3.64 per share. The transaction valued at 1,010,056 led to the insider holds 280,658 shares of the business.

Wilner Melinda sold 7,135 shares of UWMC for $33,998 on Feb 02. The EVP, COO now owns 13,912 shares after completing the transaction at $4.76 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Lawson Laura, who serves as the EVP, Chief People Officer of the company, sold 6,035 shares for $4.77 each. As a result, the insider received 28,763 and left with 14,012 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UWM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UWMC has reached a high of $7.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7552, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5631.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UWMC has traded an average of 1.47M shares per day and 1.11M over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UWMC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.57M with a Short Ratio of 13.18, compared to 20.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.15% and a Short% of Float of 21.16%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for UWMC is 0.40, from 0.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.61%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.53 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.59 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $448.64M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $575.76M to a low estimate of $340.1M. As of the current estimate, UWM Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $484.65M, an estimated decrease of -7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $424.06M, a decrease of -30.80% less than the figure of $-7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $530.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $368.69M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UWMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.97B, down -27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.02B and the low estimate is $1.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.