There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) can be one of them

The closing price of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) was 103.81 for the day, up 0.89% from the previous closing price of $102.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1197381 shares were traded. EXPD reached its highest trading level at $104.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EXPD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when ALGER EUGENE K sold 7,157 shares for $107.35 per share. The transaction valued at 768,302 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

ALGER EUGENE K sold 2,981 shares of EXPD for $319,822 on Aug 10. The President Global Services now owns 29,379 shares after completing the transaction at $107.29 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, ALGER EUGENE K, who serves as the President Global Services of the company, sold 11,500 shares for $128.50 each. As a result, the insider received 1,477,784 and left with 7,157 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Expeditors’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPD has reached a high of $137.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $92.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.18.

Shares Statistics:

EXPD traded an average of 1.18M shares per day over the past three months and 1.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 165.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.49M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.76M with a Short Ratio of 3.57, compared to 5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 3.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.04, EXPD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.34. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.19. The current Payout Ratio is 13.60% for EXPD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.38 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was $1.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.93, with high estimates of $2.26 and low estimates of $1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.65 and $6.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.9. EPS for the following year is $5.84, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.14 and $4.53.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.09B to a low estimate of $4.38B. As of the current estimate, Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.61B, an estimated increase of 31.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.5B, an increase of 4.10% less than the figure of $31.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.88B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.52B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.14B and the low estimate is $11.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.