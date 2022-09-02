There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) can be one of them

Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) closed the day trading at 47.22 down -4.08% from the previous closing price of $49.23. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2694507 shares were traded. LNW reached its highest trading level at $48.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.10.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LNW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 27,500 shares for $52.69 per share. The transaction valued at 1,449,041 led to the insider holds 9,422,122 shares of the business.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 40,000 shares of LNW for $2,085,992 on Aug 22. The 10% Owner now owns 9,449,622 shares after completing the transaction at $52.15 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNW has reached a high of $90.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LNW traded about 638.61K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LNW traded about 644.73k shares per day. A total of 95.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.00M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LNW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.18M with a Short Ratio of 6.40, compared to 3.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 4.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.34 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $2.8, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.34 and $2.18.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $596.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $601.7M to a low estimate of $589.7M. As of the current estimate, Light & Wonder Inc.’s year-ago sales were $880M, an estimated decrease of -32.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $629.32M, a decrease of -19.10% over than the figure of $-32.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $638.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $620M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.15B, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.72B and the low estimate is $2.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.