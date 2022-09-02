There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) can be one of them

The closing price of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR) was 9.28 for the day, down -4.13% from the previous closing price of $9.68. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1349338 shares were traded. OR reached its highest trading level at $9.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.19.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OR has reached a high of $14.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.71.

Shares Statistics:

OR traded an average of 847.41K shares per day over the past three months and 640.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 185.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.07M. Insiders hold about 0.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.68% stake in the company. Shares short for OR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.83M with a Short Ratio of 5.70, compared to 4.44M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, OR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.22. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.45.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $177.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $177.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $177.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $176.76M, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $164.28M and the low estimate is $164.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.