There is a good chance Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $2.36 in the most recent trading day, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) closed at 2.34, down -0.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5739508 shares were traded. CIG reached its highest trading level at $2.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3100.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CIG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIG has reached a high of $2.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2088, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4867.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.67M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CIG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.91M with a Short Ratio of 2.89, compared to 9.45M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CIG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.98, compared to 0.26 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 41.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.03. The current Payout Ratio is 305.80% for CIG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 12, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 02, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 27.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.36B and the low estimate is $4.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -30.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.