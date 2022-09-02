There is a good chance HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $35.35 in the most recent trading day, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) closed at 30.26, down -14.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-5.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3317125 shares were traded. HCP reached its highest trading level at $34.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HCP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on April 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $59.

On January 04, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $100.

On January 03, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $105.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on January 03, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when St. Ledger Susan sold 5,728 shares for $31.03 per share. The transaction valued at 177,768 led to the insider holds 11,498 shares of the business.

Sweeney Brandon sold 26,917 shares of HCP for $777,753 on Jun 21. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 31,268 shares after completing the transaction at $28.89 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Holmes Marc, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 3,748 shares for $28.91 each. As a result, the insider received 108,348 and left with 6,372 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCP has reached a high of $102.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.47.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 182.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.33M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.68% stake in the company. Shares short for HCP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.35, compared to 8.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 30.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.34, with high estimates of $-0.32 and low estimates of $-0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.05 and $-1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.16. EPS for the following year is $-1.32, with 13 analysts recommending between $-1.05 and $-1.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $432.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $422.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $428.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $320.77M, up 33.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $549.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $567M and the low estimate is $521.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.