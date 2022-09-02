There is a good chance Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $42.75 in the most recent trading day, Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) closed at 40.96, down -4.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1201872 shares were traded. HP reached its highest trading level at $42.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.73.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 301.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 12, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.

Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 24 when Adams Raymond John III sold 1,500 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 54,399 shares of the business.

Smith Mark W. sold 4,450 shares of HP for $210,930 on May 03. The SENIOR VP AND CFO now owns 98,107 shares after completing the transaction at $47.40 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Hair Cara M., who serves as the SVP, CORP. SERVICES & CLO of the company, sold 2,200 shares for $42.32 each. As a result, the insider received 93,104 and left with 94,930 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HP has reached a high of $54.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 684.43k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 105.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.78M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.01M with a Short Ratio of 3.96, compared to 5.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.76% and a Short% of Float of 6.64%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HP’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.00, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.36.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $-0.01, while EPS last year was $-0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.1 and $-0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.41. EPS for the following year is $1.87, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.08 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $553.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $598M to a low estimate of $516M. As of the current estimate, Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $343.81M, an estimated increase of 60.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $591.99M, an increase of 50.70% less than the figure of $60.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $660M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $450.8M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 60.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.