There is a good chance Infosys Limited (INFY) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $18.30 in the most recent trading day, Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) closed at 18.42, up 0.66%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4480287 shares were traded. INFY reached its highest trading level at $18.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.19.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INFY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 73.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Infosys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INFY has reached a high of $26.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.76M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.56B. Insiders hold about 18.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.20% stake in the company. Shares short for INFY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 27.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.93, compared to 35.73M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, INFY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.36, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.37.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.31B, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.42B and the low estimate is $19.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.