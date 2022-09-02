There is a good chance Trimble Inc. (TRMB) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) closed at 62.80 in the last session, down -0.71% from day before closing price of $63.25. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1041762 shares were traded. TRMB reached its highest trading level at $62.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.90.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TRMB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 23, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $70 to $67.

On October 15, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $101.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on October 15, 2021, with a $101 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when MATTHEWS DARRYL R sold 4,000 shares for $71.30 per share. The transaction valued at 285,204 led to the insider holds 38,136 shares of the business.

KIRKLAND JAMES A sold 5,412 shares of TRMB for $387,131 on Aug 15. The Senior Vice President now owns 65,132 shares after completing the transaction at $71.53 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Large Peter, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 2,188 shares for $71.32 each. As a result, the insider received 156,050 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Trimble’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRMB has reached a high of $95.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TRMB traded on average about 993.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 849.95k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 249.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.72M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TRMB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.98, compared to 2.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.70% and a Short% of Float of 1.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.89 and $2.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.81. EPS for the following year is $3.22, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.68 and $3.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $930.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $958.4M to a low estimate of $832.47M. As of the current estimate, Trimble Inc.’s year-ago sales were $876.06M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $953.6M, an increase of 5.80% less than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $991.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $940.69M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.66B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.42B and the low estimate is $3.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.