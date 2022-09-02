There is a good chance Visa Inc. (V) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $198.71 in the most recent trading day, Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) closed at 200.13, up 0.71%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5594487 shares were traded. V reached its highest trading level at $200.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $196.66.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of V by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Daiwa Securities on August 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $225 from $230 previously.

On May 18, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $282.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on April 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $283 to $239.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when KELLY ALFRED F JR sold 9,000 shares for $201.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,809,000 led to the insider holds 153,887 shares of the business.

KELLY ALFRED F JR sold 9,000 shares of V for $1,908,990 on Jul 29. The CHAIRMAN & CEO now owns 156,887 shares after completing the transaction at $212.11 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, KELLY ALFRED F JR, who serves as the CHAIRMAN & CEO of the company, sold 9,000 shares for $195.37 each. As a result, the insider received 1,758,330 and left with 159,887 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Visa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, V has reached a high of $236.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $185.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 207.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 210.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.72M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.08B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.63B. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for V as of Jul 14, 2022 were 34.26M with a Short Ratio of 5.71, compared to 32.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.08%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, V’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.26, compared to 1.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.60. The current Payout Ratio is 21.20% for V, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2015 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 29 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.92 and a low estimate of $1.71, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.02, with high estimates of $2.14 and low estimates of $1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.32 and $6.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.17. EPS for the following year is $8.39, with 38 analysts recommending between $8.91 and $7.67.

Revenue Estimates

26 analysts predict $7.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.7B to a low estimate of $7.23B. As of the current estimate, Visa Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.56B, an estimated increase of 15.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for V’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.11B, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.99B and the low estimate is $30.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.