There Is Still Room For Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) was 150.69 for the day, down -0.55% from the previous closing price of $151.53. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3772718 shares were traded. ADI reached its highest trading level at $151.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $146.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 17, 2022, UBS reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $220 to $225.

Truist reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $204 to $208.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Jain Vivek sold 14,000 shares for $165.63 per share. The transaction valued at 2,318,778 led to the insider holds 18,271 shares of the business.

DOLUCA TUNC sold 16,800 shares of ADI for $3,024,000 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 71,157 shares after completing the transaction at $180.00 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, DOLUCA TUNC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $170.34 each. As a result, the insider received 1,192,372 and left with 78,357 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Analog’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADI has reached a high of $191.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $138.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 161.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 163.61.

Shares Statistics:

ADI traded an average of 3.29M shares per day over the past three months and 3.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 517.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 509.60M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ADI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.86M with a Short Ratio of 2.67, compared to 7.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.55, ADI has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.88. The current Payout Ratio is 79.70% for ADI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 15, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.5 and a low estimate of $2.39, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.49, with high estimates of $2.69 and low estimates of $2.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.45 and $8.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.26. EPS for the following year is $9.79, with 25 analysts recommending between $12.45 and $8.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.32B, up 61.30% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.96B and the low estimate is $10.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.