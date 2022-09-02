There Is Still Room For Equity Residential (EQR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) closed the day trading at 74.20 up 1.39% from the previous closing price of $73.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1327559 shares were traded. EQR reached its highest trading level at $74.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EQR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 633.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $70 from $78 previously.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $80.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on June 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $79.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Fenster Scott sold 1,963 shares for $80.03 per share. The transaction valued at 157,099 led to the insider holds 24,927 shares of the business.

Manelis Michael L sold 10,000 shares of EQR for $800,470 on Aug 15. The Executive Vice President & COO now owns 22,130 shares after completing the transaction at $80.05 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Garechana Robert, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 16,895 shares for $80.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,351,600 and left with 25,236 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQR has reached a high of $94.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EQR traded about 1.54M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EQR traded about 1.15M shares per day. A total of 375.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 369.42M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EQR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.90, compared to 4.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Dividends & Splits

EQR’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.50, up from 2.41 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.22. The current Payout Ratio is 72.90% for EQR, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 11, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.57 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.15. EPS for the following year is $1.45, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.76 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $690.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $702.46M to a low estimate of $674.76M. As of the current estimate, Equity Residential’s year-ago sales were $605M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $703.37M, an increase of 9.00% less than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $714.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $682.92M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.46B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.97B and the low estimate is $2.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.