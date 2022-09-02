There Is Still Room For United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) closed the day trading at 35.18 up 0.49% from the previous closing price of $35.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9357560 shares were traded. UAL reached its highest trading level at $35.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.74.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UAL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 26 when SHAPIRO EDWARD bought 25,000 shares for $35.64 per share. The transaction valued at 890,940 led to the insider holds 150,000 shares of the business.

SHAPIRO EDWARD bought 25,000 shares of UAL for $896,082 on Jul 25. The Director now owns 125,000 shares after completing the transaction at $35.84 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Roitman Jonathan, who serves as the EVP & COO of the company, sold 13,939 shares for $36.85 each. As a result, the insider received 513,667 and left with 13,938 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAL has reached a high of $54.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UAL traded about 10.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UAL traded about 7.22M shares per day. A total of 326.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 325.75M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.00% stake in the company. Shares short for UAL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.82M with a Short Ratio of 1.50, compared to 22.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.76% and a Short% of Float of 6.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.34 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $-1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $3.78 and low estimates of $-0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.88 and $-1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $6.07, with 17 analysts recommending between $9.65 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $12.62B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.72B to a low estimate of $12.51B. As of the current estimate, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.64B, an estimated increase of 65.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.77B, an increase of 43.60% less than the figure of $65.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.19B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.63B, up 78.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $49.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.52B and the low estimate is $41.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.