There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG).

In the latest session, 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) closed at 32.26 down -2.21% from its previous closing price of $32.99. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1219270 shares were traded. TXG reached its highest trading level at $32.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 10x Genomics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on August 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $35 from $55 previously.

On July 25, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when McAnear Justin J. sold 987 shares for $35.19 per share. The transaction valued at 34,734 led to the insider holds 58,092 shares of the business.

Saxonov Serge sold 2,715 shares of TXG for $95,544 on Aug 23. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 966,102 shares after completing the transaction at $35.19 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Hindson Benjamin J., who serves as the of the company, sold 1,292 shares for $35.19 each. As a result, the insider received 45,467 and left with 186,246 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXG has reached a high of $191.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TXG has traded an average of 1.44M shares per day and 893.76k over the past ten days. A total of 113.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.22M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TXG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.30, compared to 6.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.26% and a Short% of Float of 6.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.48, while EPS last year was $-0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.3, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.65 and $-1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.22. EPS for the following year is $-0.48, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $-1.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $617.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $520M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $571.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $490.49M, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $766.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $853.35M and the low estimate is $686.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.