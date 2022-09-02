There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Funko Inc. (FNKO).

In the latest session, Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) closed at 20.35 down -8.62% from its previous closing price of $22.27. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1314097 shares were traded. FNKO reached its highest trading level at $22.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Funko Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on June 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $28 from $25 previously.

On August 31, 2021, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $21 to $25.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on May 13, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Fall Jung Jennifer sold 814 shares for $20.64 per share. The transaction valued at 16,802 led to the insider holds 18,328 shares of the business.

Oddie Andrew David sold 1,187 shares of FNKO for $31,218 on Jul 30. The CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER now owns 25,903 shares after completing the transaction at $26.30 per share. On Jun 28, another insider, Daw Tracy D, who serves as the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of the company, sold 802 shares for $24.25 each. As a result, the insider received 19,448 and left with 6,529 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Funko’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNKO has reached a high of $27.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FNKO has traded an average of 805.64K shares per day and 569.64k over the past ten days. A total of 43.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.71M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FNKO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.21, compared to 1.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.79% and a Short% of Float of 4.75%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.32 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $2.15, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.28 and $1.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $292.63M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $308M to a low estimate of $278.61M. As of the current estimate, Funko Inc.’s year-ago sales were $205.15M, an estimated increase of 42.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $320.45M, an increase of 19.70% less than the figure of $42.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $335M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $305.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNKO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 26.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.