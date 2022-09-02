There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE).

In the latest session, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) closed at 102.04 up 1.18% from its previous closing price of $100.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2708198 shares were traded. ICE reached its highest trading level at $102.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 70.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $164.

On February 15, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $160.

On December 16, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $158.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on December 16, 2021, with a $158 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Surdykowski Andrew J sold 2,500 shares for $107.00 per share. The transaction valued at 267,500 led to the insider holds 42,007 shares of the business.

Foley Douglas sold 1,600 shares of ICE for $172,368 on Aug 23. The SVP, HR & Administration now owns 22,402 shares after completing the transaction at $107.73 per share. On May 26, another insider, Sprecher Jeffrey C, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 83,621 shares for $98.97 each. As a result, the insider received 8,275,739 and left with 1,277,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Intercontinental’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICE has reached a high of $139.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ICE has traded an average of 2.71M shares per day and 2.62M over the past ten days. A total of 558.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 550.89M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ICE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.12, compared to 4.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.38%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ICE is 1.52, from 1.23 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.16. The current Payout Ratio is 23.60% for ICE, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 03, 2016 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.29 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $1.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.54 and $4.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.3. EPS for the following year is $5.73, with 16 analysts recommending between $6 and $5.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.15B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.19B and the low estimate is $7.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.