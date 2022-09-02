There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) closed the day trading at 13.72 up 0.07% from the previous closing price of $13.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1289080 shares were traded. AQN reached its highest trading level at $13.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.56.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AQN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $17.50.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on April 14, 2021, with a $17.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Algonquin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQN has reached a high of $16.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AQN traded about 1.77M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AQN traded about 1.3M shares per day. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.32% stake in the company. Shares short for AQN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.27M with a Short Ratio of 8.61, compared to 20.54M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

AQN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.92, up from 0.61 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.33.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $621.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $681.13M to a low estimate of $558M. As of the current estimate, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s year-ago sales were $475.42M, an estimated increase of 30.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $688.83M, an increase of 30.30% less than the figure of $30.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $725M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $638.49M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.29B, up 24.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.8B and the low estimate is $2.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.