There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC)

The closing price of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE: LFC) was 7.05 for the day, down -0.84% from the previous closing price of $7.11. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1186627 shares were traded. LFC reached its highest trading level at $7.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LFC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, China’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LFC has reached a high of $9.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.96.

Shares Statistics:

LFC traded an average of 849.38K shares per day over the past three months and 1.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.65B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.95B. Insiders hold about 68.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LFC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 703.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.73, compared to 963.53k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.64, LFC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.98. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.13.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.