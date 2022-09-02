There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH)

The closing price of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) was 8.60 for the day, down -1.49% from the previous closing price of $8.73. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1859179 shares were traded. DRH reached its highest trading level at $8.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.46.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DRH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on August 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $10 from $11 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Tennis William J sold 30,000 shares for $10.90 per share. The transaction valued at 327,000 led to the insider holds 372,459 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DiamondRock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRH has reached a high of $11.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.47.

Shares Statistics:

DRH traded an average of 1.83M shares per day over the past three months and 1.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 212.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.86M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DRH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.78, compared to 5.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 4.45%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, DRH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $-0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $281.7M to a low estimate of $247.9M. As of the current estimate, DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s year-ago sales were $110.69M, an estimated increase of 137.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $972.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $891.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $940.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $567.13M, up 65.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $965M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.