There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding HubSpot Inc. (HUBS)

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) closed the day trading at 310.01 down -8.02% from the previous closing price of $337.04. In other words, the price has decreased by $-27.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1454075 shares were traded. HUBS reached its highest trading level at $334.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $306.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HUBS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on July 27, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $350.

On June 09, 2022, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $550.

On April 26, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $410.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on April 26, 2022, with a $410 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Halligan Brian sold 8,500 shares for $382.14 per share. The transaction valued at 3,248,190 led to the insider holds 666,566 shares of the business.

Bueker Kathryn sold 200 shares of HUBS for $80,000 on Aug 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 36,577 shares after completing the transaction at $400.00 per share. On Jul 19, another insider, Halligan Brian, who serves as the Executive Chair of the company, sold 8,500 shares for $279.20 each. As a result, the insider received 2,373,200 and left with 675,066 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUBS has reached a high of $866.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $257.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 327.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 453.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HUBS traded about 680.60K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HUBS traded about 501.97k shares per day. A total of 47.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.63M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HUBS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.69, compared to 2.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.44% and a Short% of Float of 6.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.52 and $2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.36. EPS for the following year is $3.32, with 25 analysts recommending between $4.52 and $2.67.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $409.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $416.64M to a low estimate of $407.91M. As of the current estimate, HubSpot Inc.’s year-ago sales were $295.96M, an estimated increase of 38.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $439.31M, an increase of 29.50% less than the figure of $38.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $451.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $425.5M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 32.20% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.