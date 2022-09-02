There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) closed the day trading at 129.92 down -1.78% from the previous closing price of $132.27. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8691699 shares were traded. QCOM reached its highest trading level at $130.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $126.08.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QCOM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when POLEK ERIN L sold 70 shares for $145.68 per share. The transaction valued at 10,198 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

POLEK ERIN L sold 1,521 shares of QCOM for $197,654 on May 23. The SVP, Controller & CAO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $129.95 per share. On May 04, another insider, CATHEY JAMES J, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 1,600 shares for $145.04 each. As a result, the insider received 232,064 and left with 855 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, QUALCOMM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QCOM has reached a high of $193.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $118.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 141.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 154.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QCOM traded about 8.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QCOM traded about 6.57M shares per day. A total of 1.12B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.12B. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.50% stake in the company. Shares short for QCOM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.73, compared to 19.18M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.51%.

Dividends & Splits

QCOM’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.00, up from 2.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.89. The current Payout Ratio is 24.40% for QCOM, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.65 and a low estimate of $2.88, while EPS last year was $2.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.64, with high estimates of $4.36 and low estimates of $3.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.06 and $11.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.5. EPS for the following year is $13.1, with 27 analysts recommending between $15.89 and $11.5.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $11.39B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.45B to a low estimate of $11.27B. As of the current estimate, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $9.32B, an estimated increase of 22.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QCOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.47B, up 32.20% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.37B and the low estimate is $43.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.