This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)

As of close of business last night, Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.64, up 5.66% from its previous closing price of $0.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0343 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2872109 shares were traded. CEMI reached its highest trading level at $0.6572 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5620.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CEMI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 03, 2020, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $10.

Colliers Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 06, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEMI has reached a high of $2.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7676, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9484.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CEMI traded 1.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.83M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CEMI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 1.29, compared to 1.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.95% and a Short% of Float of 5.02%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.19, while EPS last year was $-0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.19 and low estimates of $-0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.9 and $-0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.9. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $8.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.5M to a low estimate of $8.5M. As of the current estimate, Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7M, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.5M, a decrease of -29.50% less than the figure of $21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.82M, down -11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.09M and the low estimate is $38.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.