This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

In the latest session, Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) closed at 45.29 up 1.27% from its previous closing price of $44.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16200781 shares were traded. CSCO reached its highest trading level at $45.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.41.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cisco Systems Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on August 18, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $48 from $46 previously.

On August 18, 2022, Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $63 to $59.

Piper Sandler reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on August 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Robbins Charles sold 12,716 shares for $47.14 per share. The transaction valued at 599,404 led to the insider holds 631,374 shares of the business.

Sharritts Jeffery S. sold 12,838 shares of CSCO for $614,440 on Aug 22. The EVP & Chief Cust & Prtnr Offcr now owns 167,532 shares after completing the transaction at $47.86 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Martinez Maria, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 2,831 shares for $48.39 each. As a result, the insider received 136,992 and left with 278,012 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cisco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSCO has reached a high of $64.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CSCO has traded an average of 20.14M shares per day and 18.27M over the past ten days. A total of 4.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.14B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CSCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 37.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.95, compared to 42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CSCO is 1.52, from 1.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.92. The current Payout Ratio is 52.30% for CSCO, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.79, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.39 and $3.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.35. EPS for the following year is $3.53, with 26 analysts recommending between $3.76 and $3.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.73B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $12.94B to a low estimate of $12.52B. As of the current estimate, Cisco Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.13B, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.82B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.78B and the low estimate is $50.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.