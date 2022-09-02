This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Novartis AG (NVS)

As of close of business last night, Novartis AG’s stock clocked out at 80.33, down -0.24% from its previous closing price of $80.52. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5253158 shares were traded. NVS reached its highest trading level at $80.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.36.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NVS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Novartis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVS has reached a high of $94.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NVS traded 1.98M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.10B. Insiders hold about 9.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NVS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.02M with a Short Ratio of 3.20, compared to 6.24M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.40, NVS has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.33. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.48. The current Payout Ratio is 31.10% for NVS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 08, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1116:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.6 and a low estimate of $1.5, while EPS last year was $1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.53 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.42 and $5.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.11. EPS for the following year is $6.69, with 19 analysts recommending between $7.02 and $6.46.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $13.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.36B to a low estimate of $12.71B. As of the current estimate, Novartis AG’s year-ago sales were $13.03B, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.44B, an increase of 1.60% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.29B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.63B, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.77B and the low estimate is $51.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.