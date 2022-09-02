This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

In the latest session, Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) closed at 53.51 down -2.00% from its previous closing price of $54.60. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1440948 shares were traded. PCOR reached its highest trading level at $54.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.89.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Procore Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 29, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on March 29, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Singer Benjamin C sold 6,123 shares for $56.01 per share. The transaction valued at 342,949 led to the insider holds 153,745 shares of the business.

Singer Benjamin C sold 6,831 shares of PCOR for $382,809 on Aug 24. The Chief Legal Officer; Secretary now owns 159,868 shares after completing the transaction at $56.04 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Lyandres Dennis, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 10,228 shares for $56.04 each. As a result, the insider received 573,177 and left with 649,310 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCOR has reached a high of $105.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PCOR has traded an average of 722.27K shares per day and 923.27k over the past ten days. A total of 135.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.22M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PCOR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.23M with a Short Ratio of 5.78, compared to 2.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 4.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.16 and a low estimate of $-0.18, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.68 and $-0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.71. EPS for the following year is $-0.6, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.46 and $-0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $162.08M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $163M to a low estimate of $160.79M. As of the current estimate, Procore Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $122.79M, an estimated increase of 32.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $680M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $672.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $677.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $514.82M, up 31.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $834.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $852.2M and the low estimate is $821.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.