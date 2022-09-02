This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)

As of close of business last night, ThredUp Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.45, up 1.66% from its previous closing price of $2.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1199217 shares were traded. TDUP reached its highest trading level at $2.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TDUP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $12 previously.

On June 30, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on June 30, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Marino Anthony Salvatore sold 9,828 shares for $4.03 per share. The transaction valued at 39,590 led to the insider holds 68,536 shares of the business.

Reinhart James G. sold 18,255 shares of TDUP for $73,515 on Jun 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 49,758 shares after completing the transaction at $4.03 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Homer Christopher, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 8,342 shares for $4.03 each. As a result, the insider received 33,611 and left with 28,243 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDUP has reached a high of $23.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5766, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.4268.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TDUP traded 1.51M shares on average per day over the past three months and 737.55k shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TDUP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.96, compared to 9.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.06% and a Short% of Float of 11.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.23, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.64 and $-0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.8. EPS for the following year is $-0.57, with 12 analysts recommending between $-0.26 and $-0.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $323.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $312.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $319.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $251.79M, up 26.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $389.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $405.6M and the low estimate is $366.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.