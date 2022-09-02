Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) closed the day trading at 24.76 up 6.63% from the previous closing price of $23.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1306060 shares were traded. ANAB reached its highest trading level at $24.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.41.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ANAB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.80 and its Current Ratio is at 22.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On June 22, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on June 22, 2021, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when LOUMEAU ERIC J sold 2,500 shares for $24.00 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 523 shares of the business.

LOUMEAU ERIC J sold 1,146 shares of ANAB for $23,493 on May 18. The COO, General Counsel now owns 523 shares after completing the transaction at $20.50 per share. On May 05, another insider, EcoR1 Capital, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 668,237 shares for $21.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,453,966 and bolstered with 7,521,024 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANAB has reached a high of $37.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ANAB traded about 286.41K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ANAB traded about 405.87k shares per day. A total of 28.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.14M. Shares short for ANAB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.01M with a Short Ratio of 15.35, compared to 3.75M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.23% and a Short% of Float of 20.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.59 and a low estimate of $-1.22, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.09, with high estimates of $-0.9 and low estimates of $-1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.7 and $-5.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.44. EPS for the following year is $-4.41, with 6 analysts recommending between $-3.16 and $-5.25.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $4.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.68M to a low estimate of $1.1M. As of the current estimate, AnaptysBio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.88M, an estimated decrease of -83.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.93M, a decrease of -81.20% over than the figure of $-83.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.17M, down -76.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $48M and the low estimate is $5.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.