Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) closed the day trading at 12.29 down -1.99% from the previous closing price of $12.54. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1344291 shares were traded. KTOS reached its highest trading level at $12.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.74.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KTOS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 12, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $20.

On January 21, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on January 21, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Fendley Steven S. sold 7,000 shares for $12.99 per share. The transaction valued at 90,954 led to the insider holds 333,302 shares of the business.

DEMARCO ERIC M sold 10,000 shares of KTOS for $142,577 on Aug 22. The President & CEO now owns 612,967 shares after completing the transaction at $14.26 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Lund Deanna H, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $14.42 each. As a result, the insider received 144,227 and left with 219,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTOS has reached a high of $24.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.79.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KTOS traded about 784.26K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KTOS traded about 845.68k shares per day. A total of 126.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.76M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KTOS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4M with a Short Ratio of 4.47, compared to 3.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $-0.01, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $210.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $216.7M to a low estimate of $206M. As of the current estimate, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $198.95M, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $233.69M, an increase of 16.50% over than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $244.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $225M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KTOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $919.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $885.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $898.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $811.5M, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $995.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $925M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.