Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK)

The closing price of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) was 103.21 for the day, up 1.48% from the previous closing price of $101.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1181237 shares were traded. LBRDK reached its highest trading level at $103.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.70.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LBRDK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when MALONE JOHN C sold 10 shares for $25.87 per share. The transaction valued at 259 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

WARGO J DAVID bought 100 shares of LBRDK for $11,076 on May 10. The Director now owns 1,001 shares after completing the transaction at $110.76 per share. On May 10, another insider, WARGO J DAVID, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 300 shares for $110.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 33,228 and bolstered with 32,214 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBRDK has reached a high of $194.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 133.48.

Shares Statistics:

LBRDK traded an average of 1.02M shares per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 6.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.96% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRDK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.17M with a Short Ratio of 4.52, compared to 5.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 4.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.78 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.76, with high estimates of $2.06 and low estimates of $1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.39 and $6.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.73. EPS for the following year is $8.79, with 2 analysts recommending between $10.63 and $6.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBRDK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $970M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $958.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $964.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $988M, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $986.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $963.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.