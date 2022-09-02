Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Wipro Limited (WIT)

The closing price of Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) was 5.08 for the day, up 1.40% from the previous closing price of $5.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2373126 shares were traded. WIT reached its highest trading level at $5.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of WIT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 72.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Downgraded its Hold to Underperform on July 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7.30 to $4.70.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wipro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIT has reached a high of $9.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.98.

Shares Statistics:

WIT traded an average of 3.00M shares per day over the past three months and 1.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.47B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.48B. Insiders hold about 79.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WIT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.42, compared to 11.88M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, WIT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.01. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 19.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.35. The current Payout Ratio is 385.00% for WIT, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 14, 2019 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.43B, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.4B and the low estimate is $12.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.