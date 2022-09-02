Update from Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) was 37.65 for the day, down -1.67% from the previous closing price of $38.29. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4288504 shares were traded. DELL reached its highest trading level at $38.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DELL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On April 01, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $68 to $61.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on March 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Whitten Anthony Charles sold 107,905 shares for $47.70 per share. The transaction valued at 5,146,714 led to the insider holds 774,352 shares of the business.

Rios Brunilda sold 5,969 shares of DELL for $304,121 on Jun 08. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 18,985 shares after completing the transaction at $50.95 per share. On Apr 07, another insider, Rios Brunilda, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 5,789 shares for $48.00 each. As a result, the insider received 277,872 and left with 24,954 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DELL has reached a high of $61.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.73.

Shares Statistics:

DELL traded an average of 3.33M shares per day over the past three months and 4.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 754.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 257.68M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DELL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.94M with a Short Ratio of 1.73, compared to 8.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DELL, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 27, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1806:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.73 and a low estimate of $1.57, while EPS last year was $2.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.65, with high estimates of $1.74 and low estimates of $1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.37 and $6.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.05. EPS for the following year is $7.5, with 17 analysts recommending between $8.93 and $6.95.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.82B to a low estimate of $26.22B. As of the current estimate, Dell Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.13B, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.55B, a decrease of -6.50% less than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.78B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $107.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $101.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $106.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.23B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $107.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $110.99B and the low estimate is $102.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.