Update from Navient Corporation (NAVI): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) was 15.01 for the day, down -2.47% from the previous closing price of $15.39. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1323199 shares were traded. NAVI reached its highest trading level at $15.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.78.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NAVI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 24.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 23.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $17 from $21 previously.

On March 31, 2022, Compass Point Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on January 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 01 when Newbury Investors LLC bought 326,000 shares for $17.13 per share. The transaction valued at 5,584,380 led to the insider holds 29,449,997 shares of the business.

Newbury Investors LLC bought 315,408 shares of NAVI for $5,402,939 on Mar 31. The 10% Owner now owns 29,123,997 shares after completing the transaction at $17.13 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, HAUBER STEPHEN M, who serves as the EVP, Chief Risk&Compliance Off of the company, sold 3,161 shares for $17.66 each. As a result, the insider received 55,839 and left with 186,806 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Navient’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAVI has reached a high of $23.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.30.

Shares Statistics:

NAVI traded an average of 1.30M shares per day over the past three months and 1.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 146.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.71M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NAVI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.9M with a Short Ratio of 7.19, compared to 8.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.02% and a Short% of Float of 11.09%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.64, NAVI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.09.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.5 and $3.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.36. EPS for the following year is $3, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.34 and $2.61.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $288M to a low estimate of $235M. As of the current estimate, Navient Corporation’s year-ago sales were $294.61M, an estimated decrease of -12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $246.37M, a decrease of -9.40% over than the figure of $-12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $259M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $227M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, down -8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $935.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $878M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.