What shareholders can do to beat the market with Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) stock

As of close of business last night, Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s stock clocked out at 56.37, down -0.23% from its previous closing price of $56.50. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1897405 shares were traded. THC reached its highest trading level at $56.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.46.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of THC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 13.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On March 29, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $100.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $83 to $111.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when KERREY J ROBERT sold 36,766 shares for $65.56 per share. The transaction valued at 2,410,448 led to the insider holds 48,798 shares of the business.

FISHER RICHARD W sold 7,439 shares of THC for $468,062 on Jul 25. The Director now owns 34,362 shares after completing the transaction at $62.92 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, MARK RICHARD J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $90.47 each. As a result, the insider received 542,820 and left with 39,785 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tenet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THC has reached a high of $92.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that THC traded 1.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.39M. Shares short for THC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.21, compared to 6.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $1.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.85, with high estimates of $2.2 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.9 and $5.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.48. EPS for the following year is $7.26, with 17 analysts recommending between $8.76 and $6.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $4.86B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.04B to a low estimate of $4.72B. As of the current estimate, Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.89B, an estimated decrease of -0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.11B, an increase of 5.20% over than the figure of $-0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.9B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.48B, down -0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.57B and the low estimate is $20.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.