Which analyst expects Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ENR) closed at 28.43 up 1.17% from its previous closing price of $28.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1182363 shares were traded. ENR reached its highest trading level at $28.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Energizer Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2022, Morgan Stanley reiterated its Overweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $46 to $42.

JP Morgan reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when LaVigne Mark Stephen bought 3,000 shares for $30.49 per share. The transaction valued at 91,468 led to the insider holds 150,323 shares of the business.

Armstrong Bill G sold 5,000 shares of ENR for $160,714 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 24,065 shares after completing the transaction at $32.14 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, VITALE ROBERT V, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $33.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,235 and bolstered with 6,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Energizer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENR has reached a high of $41.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.86.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ENR has traded an average of 560.32K shares per day and 588.97k over the past ten days. A total of 71.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.53M. Insiders hold about 6.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ENR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.32M with a Short Ratio of 8.09, compared to 4.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.07% and a Short% of Float of 8.72%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ENR is 1.20, from 1.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.75.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.27 and $3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.19. EPS for the following year is $3.53, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.69 and $3.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.02B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.21B and the low estimate is $3.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.