XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $1.12 in the most recent trading day, XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) closed at 1.09, down -2.68%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1196934 shares were traded. XL reached its highest trading level at $1.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.90 and its Current Ratio is at 29.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 29, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on January 29, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XL has reached a high of $7.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2576, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0603.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 910.64k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 142.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.55M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.80% stake in the company. Shares short for XL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.91M with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 9.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 3.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.17, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.66 and $-0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.66. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.6M, up 48.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.4M and the low estimate is $40.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.