A correction may be in store for Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares?

As of close of business last night, Daseke Inc.’s stock clocked out at 5.96, down -1.49% from its previous closing price of $6.05. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 270431 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DSKE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 08 when Williams Rick Alan sold 43,238 shares for $9.95 per share. The transaction valued at 430,218 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Williams Rick Alan sold 6,267 shares of DSKE for $62,357 on Oct 07. The EVP and COO now owns 43,238 shares after completing the transaction at $9.95 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Williams Rick Alan, who serves as the EVP and COO of the company, sold 250,000 shares for $9.13 each. As a result, the insider received 2,282,500 and left with 49,505 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Daseke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DSKE has reached a high of $13.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DSKE traded 358.97K shares on average per day over the past three months and 237.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.69M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DSKE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 4.17, compared to 1.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.15% and a Short% of Float of 7.08%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $1.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $434.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $451.1M to a low estimate of $424.5M. As of the current estimate, Daseke Inc.’s year-ago sales were $369.45M, an estimated increase of 17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $431.89M, an increase of 2.00% less than the figure of $17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $441.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $424.87M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DSKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.